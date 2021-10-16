Victim seriously wounded in central El Paso shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- A person was seriously wounded early Saturday in shooting in central El Paso.
Police said the gunfire happened about 1:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Dyer Street; that block is home to a number of bars and restaurants.
The victim was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital in serious condition.
Authorities didn't indicate what led up to the shooting or whether any arrests had occurred.
No further details were immediately available.
