Victim seriously wounded in central El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was seriously wounded early Saturday in shooting in central El Paso.

Police said the gunfire happened about 1:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Dyer Street; that block is home to a number of bars and restaurants.

The victim was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital in serious condition.

Authorities didn't indicate what led up to the shooting or whether any arrests had occurred.

No further details were immediately available.