Man arrested after shots fired in east El Paso stemming from domestic violence

UPDATE: Police announced a 26-year-old man was taken into custody by gang unit officers after shots were fired at the La Estancia Apartment complex in east El Paso around 11 a.m. Saturday as a result of a domestic disturbance.

In a statement, police said the gunfire "stemmed from a family violence incident involving a 23-year-old (woman) and a 26-year-old suspect. Moments before the shooting, the 23-year-old victim went to a couple at a neighboring apartment to ask for help. She alleged that she had been assaulted by the suspect. During this time, the suspect produced a handgun and shot towards (a 39-year-old man) victim."

Fortunately, police said no one was injured by the gunfire.

The suspect was later taken into custody after authorities found him at the Dave’s and Buster’s at 6101 Gateway West where he apparently worked.

Police didn't immediately release the suspect's name, but said they would do so once he was formally charged.

ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- Police were searching for the gunman who opened fire at an east El Paso apartment complex on Saturday.

Officers responded to the reports of gunfire about 11:10 a.m. at the apartments located at Viscount Boulevard and Sunmount Drive.

Authorities said fortunately no injuries occurred, but they found evidence of shots being fired.

Sunmount was closed to "recover any evidence regarding the person who fired the shots," a police spokesman said, but didn't indicate whether a suspect had been identified or arrested.

A motive for the shooting attack also wasn't immediately known - but police said it wasn't related to another shooting in the area earlier Saturday that left one woman wounded and another grazed.