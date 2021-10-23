Woman shot, seriously wounded in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A woman was shot and seriously wounded early Saturday in east El Paso.

It happened shortly after midnight in the 7900 block of Viscount, which is at or near the La Estancia Apartments.

First-responders said the victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police and fire department scanner traffic indicated the victim was a 24-year-old pregnant woman who suffered gunshot wounds to both legs.

Authorities didn't immediately confirm the victim information, nor did they indicate if any arrests had been made.

Police crews remained at the scene investigating throughout the early morning hours.

No further details were available.