2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Idaho shopping mall

BOISE, Idaho -- Police in Boise say two people were killed and four injured in a shooting at a shopping mall. They said one person was in custody.

At a news conference Monday afternoon authorities said a police officer was among the four people injured.

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall, where the shooting occurred, is located in Idaho's largest city and is the city's largest mall.

Police were interviewing dozens of people outside the entrance to Macy’s, one of five large department stores at the mall that has 153 stores in all.

Officers were also working to clear each business in the mall, police said, adding that there's no indication there are additional threats.

Both the FBI and ATF were assisting in the investigation. Authorities closed the roads leading to the mall following the shooting.