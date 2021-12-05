1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at central El Paso bar near police headquarters

El PASO, Texas -- Three people were shot Sunday night at a central El Paso bar, with one of the victims killed in the gunfire.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Headquarters Bar, located in the 2900 block of Tularosa Avenue. The bar is nearby the El Paso Police Department Headquarters at 911 N. Raynor Street, which brought a quick response and a large police presence.

Witnesses told ABC-7 that they heard about a dozen gunshots coming from the bar.

Police said one shooting victim died at the scene, while two others were wounded and taken to local hospitals. First-responders said one of those hospitalized victims was critically wounded.

Authorities said no arrests had yet been made in the shootings and Crimes Against Persons detectives were at the scene late Sunday night trying to determine what led up to the gunfire.

Other bars that are close by in that same neighborhood had to shut down for the night as a result of the shootings and the police investigation.

The ownership of Headquarters Bar also owns the Chino Chido bar in the Cincinnati Entertainment District; it was the scene of a fight that led to a shooting and murder back in February and the establishment had its liquor license temporarily suspended.