Cincinnati District bar that was murder scene has liquor license yanked for 60 days

EL PASO, Texas -- A troubled Cincinnati Entertainment District bar that was recently the scene of a murder is temporarily closed after having its liquor license revoked for 60-days by state officials.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission confirmed the two-month license suspension for the Chino Chido bar to ABC-7 on Friday.

The suspension stems from a Feb. 11 inspection of the bar, located in the 2700 block of North Stanton Street, that found multiple violations of Covid-19 regulations.

The TABC said Chino Chido exceeded customer capacity limits, failed to follow social distancing requirements, and violated other health protocols - such as not ensuring that employees wore face masks.

The inspection that triggered the bar's shutdown came just a few days after a Feb. 8 fight at the bar that police say led to the deadly shooting of 26-year-old Darion Marquez Williams.

The other man involved in that bar fight, 23–year-old Marcus Lamar Hill of Ft. Bliss, has been charged by police with Williams' murder.

This is second liquor license suspension in just six months for Chino Chido. It previously had its license pulled for 30-days back in August of last year when TABC inspectors found similar Covid-19 violations at the bar.

