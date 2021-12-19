Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old abducted Texas girl

FAIRVIEW, Texas — A statewide Amber Alert was issued for a 14-year-old girl who was abducted in the Collin County town of Fairview, according to ABC affiliate WFAA.

The Texas Department of Public Safety alert was issued Sunday evening for Hayley Giandoni, who was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday in Fairview, a north Texas town located just east of Allen in the Dallas area.

Giandoni is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflaged leggings.

According to Texas DPS, the suspect and suspect vehicle are unknown at this time.

Law enforcement officials believe the girl is in "grave or immediate danger."

Authorities urged anyone who may have information to call the Fairview Police Department at 972-886-4211.