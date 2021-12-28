1 wounded in gang-related shooting at Lower Valley convenience store

UPDATE: Police confirmed one victim from a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon outside the Circle K store in in the 5000 block of East Paisano Drive.

Authorities didn't provide any information on the injured victim's condition nor did they indicate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

However, EPPD's Gang Unit was heading up the investigation - a signal that police believe the shooting was a gang-related incident.

ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police were investigating an apparent shooting Tuesday afternoon that occurred outside a convenience store in the Lower Valley.

Red police tape was erected around the parking lot at the Circle K store in the 5000 block of East Paisano Drive and a Crime Scene Unit was summoned to that location.

A person told police they witnessed a shooting outside the store about 3 p.m. and watched the shooting victim get into a dark colored van before it drove off.

Police were keeping tabs on local hospitals for the arrival of any patient with gunshot wounds.

Where the gunman fled to wasn't immediately known and police hadn't made any arrests in case.

No further details were immediately available.