Off-duty officers fend off knife attack, tase suspect at Cielo Vista Walmart

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso County Sheriff's office says two off-duty officers were attacked with a knife while working an assignment at the Cielo Vista Walmart on 7101 Gateway west.

Police arrested Jeremy Coltharp for aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Officials say Coltharp had assaulted a Walmart sales clerk the previous week on Friday, Jan. 14. Officials say he fled, preventing officers from arresting him.

Officials say he returned to the same Walmart on Friday, Jan. 21, at 7:15 p.m. A Sheriff's deputy and El Paso police officer recognized Coltharp and approached him. That's when officials say Coltharp attacked the officers with a knife.

The Sheriff's deputy tased Coltharp to get him to drop the knife. Coltharp was arrested. No injuries were reported.

Coltharp remains at the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond.