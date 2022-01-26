Police: Woman tried to buy baby from a Walmart shopper

CROCKETT, Texas -- A woman allegedly tried to buy a baby from a Walmart shopper in Crockett, Texas. That's north of Houston. Police say earlier this month, Rebecca Taylor approached another woman at a Walmart self-checkout aisle and told her she wanted to buy her baby.

The 49-year-old allegedly offered the woman $250,000, which she refused. The mother waited for Taylor to leave the store before exiting herself. Then the mother says Taylor confronted her in the parking lot and raised her offer to $500,000. Taylor allegedly also threatened the woman, saying she would take him anyway if she didn't sell the child.

She then left the parking lot. Police arrested Taylor several days later. Taylor is facing charges related to the sale or purchase of a child. She could be sentenced to up to ten years in jail if convicted.