Woman shot in desert area near Montwood in stable condition, investigation continues

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one young woman injured on Tuesday.

Deputies were called out to a far east El Paso hospital after she arrived with what appeared to be gunshot injuries. During their investigation, deputies learned the 21-year-old had possibly been shot in the desert area near the 14400 block of Montwood.

The investigation is ongoing; no other details have been released. She is in stable condition.

