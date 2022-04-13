Woman shot in desert area near Montwood in stable condition, investigation continues
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one young woman injured on Tuesday.
Deputies were called out to a far east El Paso hospital after she arrived with what appeared to be gunshot injuries. During their investigation, deputies learned the 21-year-old had possibly been shot in the desert area near the 14400 block of Montwood.
The investigation is ongoing; no other details have been released. She is in stable condition.
This is a developing story; stay with KVIA on-air and online for updates.
Comments