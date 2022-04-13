Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 11:31 AM

Woman shot in desert area near Montwood in stable condition, investigation continues

An El Paso County Sheriff's Office patrol unit is seen in this file photo.
KVIA
An El Paso County Sheriff's Office patrol unit is seen in this file photo.

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one young woman injured on Tuesday.

Deputies were called out to a far east El Paso hospital after she arrived with what appeared to be gunshot injuries. During their investigation, deputies learned the 21-year-old had possibly been shot in the desert area near the 14400 block of Montwood.

The investigation is ongoing; no other details have been released. She is in stable condition.

This is a developing story; stay with KVIA on-air and online for updates.

Crime

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content