Eastside shooting victim dies; 24-year-old man charged in her murder
EL PASO, Texas – A 21-year-old woman died Monday from injuries she sustained after being shot on April 10.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Karina Isabel Tobias.
Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the Hospital of Providence East Campus, TX after being alert to Tobias's injuries.
An investigation led to the arrest of 24-year-old Efrain Orozco. He was charged with murder and was booked at the El Paso County Jail under a $500,000 bond.
