Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 1:22 PM

Eastside shooting victim dies; 24-year-old man charged in her murder

EFRAIN OROZCO 04192022 (1)
El Paso County Sheriff's Office

EL PASO, Texas – A 21-year-old woman died Monday from injuries she sustained after being shot on April 10.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Karina Isabel Tobias.

Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the Hospital of Providence East Campus, TX after being alert to Tobias's injuries.

An investigation led to the arrest of 24-year-old Efrain Orozco. He was charged with murder and was booked at the El Paso County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

Crime
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content