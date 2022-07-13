Man arrested for El Paso bank robbery

EL PASO, Texas -- A 53-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a Chase Bank robbery that happened Tuesday.

The El Paso Police Department and the FBI El Paso Field Office announced Wednesday that Michael Lee Hornback was arrested at a local motel off Dyer Street in Northeast El Paso.

An off-duty EPPD officer became aware of the robbery as it took place and alerted on-duty patrol officers. The off-duty officer gave a description that matched Hornback.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit and FBI El Paso were able to quickly identify and arrest Hornback as the suspect, and police say the community is safe to go about their daily activities.