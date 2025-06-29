Police asking for your help in finding suspects in East El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- According to El Paso Police, a man was shot in East El Paso outside of a house party.

It happened early in the morning at 1:54 a.m., Saturday, June 14 outside of a house party. Police say an argument ended up in gunfire outside of the house in the area of Petralia and Tierra Murcia.

A 20-year-old man was wounded and taken to the hospital.

According to investigators, there was a large number of people at the party who may have information that could help identify those involved.

"Anyone with information on this shooting should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crimes. If you would like to help the Crime Stoppers Mission, visit our website to learn how you can join the fight against crime."