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Crime

Two stabbed in Anthony, suspect in custody

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Published 6:17 AM

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) -- Two men are in the hospital after being stabbed Wednesday night, according to the Anthony Chief of Police. A suspect is in custody.

Anthony police found the men, ages 43 and 75, with stab wounds at 11 p.m. at a house on Franklin Street near Anthony High School. They are in serious but stable condition, according to the police chief.

Officers found and took a 30-year-old male suspect into custody. The police chief said the suspect had the weapon believed to have been used to stab the men.

Anthony police turned the scene and investigation to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit. The investigation is ongoing.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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