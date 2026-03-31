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Wanted by the FBI: Local High School Students for the the 2026 Teen Academy

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Published 9:44 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The FBI El Paso Field Office is now accepting applications for its annual Summer Teen Academy. High school students in grades 9 through 12 are invited to explore federal law enforcement careers at 660 S. Mesa Hills. This free program offers insights into investigations, cyber threats, and SWAT operations. Applications, including an essay, are due in May. For more information, http://visit https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/elpaso/community-outreach.

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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