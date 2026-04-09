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Crime

10 dogs rescued in Juárez neighborhoods during animal cruelty investigation

FGE/FDZN
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Published 10:48 AM

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico (KVIA) -- The Northern District Attorney's Office in Juárez found and rescued 10 dogs after carrying out six search warrants in several neighborhoods throughout March, the Attorney General of the State of Chihuahua said Wednesday.

During one of the searches, authorities found an object similar to a firearm. The item has been placed at the disposal of the appropriate public prosecutor, officials said.

Officials said several agencies helped find the dogs, including the Mexican Army and National Guard. The Department of Animal Care and Welfare (DABA) took the dogs and will give them special care.

Some of the dogs found in Juárez neighborhoods
(Courtesy: FGE/FDZN)

The dogs were found in the Héroes de la Revolución, Nuevo México, Torres del Sur, Horizontes del Sur, Partido Romero and Hidalgo neighborhoods, according to officials.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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