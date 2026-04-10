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Crime

Man evades traffic stop, detained at Ysleta Port of Entry

EPCSO
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Updated
today at 5:52 PM
Published 5:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a 26-year-old man was arrested at the Ysleta Port of Entry Wednesday after fleeing a traffic stop in Far East El Paso.

EPCSO said a deputy conducted a traffic stop April 4 on the 13100 block of Eastlake Blvd. near Eastlake High School. The driver, Axel Hernandez, was speeding. Hernandez drove off at a high rate of speed, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Hernandez drove recklessly, turned off the car's lights and ignored traffic signals. EPCSO said it ended the pursuit for public safety and started an investigation.

Investigators learned Hernandez drove to Mexico. EPCSO said it issued a warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle.

On April 8, U.S. Customs and Border Protection told EPCSO Hernandez was detained while trying to enter the U.S. at the Ysleta Port of Entry. Hernandez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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