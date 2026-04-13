Hope and Anchor bar says 19-year-old driver presented fake ID before deadly crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Hope and Anchor bar issued a statement Monday in response to the death of Jaime Andrade, the man who died after 19-year-old Ambar Chavira crashed into his vehicle April 7.

"Our hearts go out to the Andrade family. Jaime Andrade was a member of this community and his loss is a tragedy," the bar said.

Chavira told police she drank at the Hope and Anchor bar with her "sugar daddy" before the crash, police documents said.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission opened an investigation involving the bar.

After offering condolences, the bar said:

"Hope and Anchor has been part of the El Paso community for over 16 years. We are a neighborhood bar and we take our responsibilities as a licensed establishment very seriously. It's how we have operated since our inception. We are cooperating fully with TABC and stand by our staff's training, our ID verification protocols, and our legally vetted handbooks. Fake IDs are a persistent challenge facing every licensed establishment in El Paso and across Texas, and we card every guest who appears to be under the age of 30."

"Hope and Anchor requires ID checks for all guests who appear to be under thirty. When a guest presents what appears to be a valid, government-issued ID, Texas law considers that due diligence fulfilled. Hope and Anchor was presented with such an ID on the evening of April 6."

In over sixteen years of operation, Hope and Anchor has never received a citation or violation from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. Hope and Anchor is cooperating with the TABC inquiry."