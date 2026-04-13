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Crime

Police arrest man for threat made in Facebook post

EPPD
By
Published 4:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department said it arrested a man who posted a Facebook post threatening to hurt several people.

Police received an anonymous tip about the post. According to EPPD, Christian Sanchez threatened to go to Fort Bliss and police stations to kill police and military personnel.

Investigators and the El Paso County Sheriff's Department found Sanchez at his home and took him into custody for active traffic warrants. They also charged him for terroristic threat.

Sanchez was booked into the county detention facility with a $5,000 bond.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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