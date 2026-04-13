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Crime

Woman charged after deputies receive reports of unattended 2-year-old

EPCSO
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New
Published 3:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a 29-year-old woman after deputies received reports of a 2-year-old walking alone in a Far East El Paso neighborhood Sunday, EPCSO said.

After the call, deputies went to the 500 block of Kearney Way near Eastlake Boulevard. EPCSO said the child's mother, Andrea Martinez, already retrieved the child.

EPCSO said Martinez told deputies the 2-year-old opened the door on his own and was outside for 10 minutes before she realized he was gone.

Deputies detected an alcoholic beverage smell from Martinez, EPCSO said. Martinez admitted to consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana while caring for the 2-year-old and an 11-month-old.

EPCSO took Martinez into custody and charged her with abandoning or endangering a child. She was booked to the county detention facility on one count of the same charge with a $2,500 bond.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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