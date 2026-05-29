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Socorro man sentenced to 3 years, 6 months in Juárez prison for deadly crash

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Published 2:14 PM

A Socorro man has been sentenced to three years and six months in a Juárez state prison, the The Chihuahua Attorney General's Office said Thursday. His charges include homicide, property damage and bodily injury made during a crash in Juárez.

Investigators said Henry Raygoza caused a deadly crash that killed a 12, 14 and 16-year-old in June 2024.

It happened at the intersection of Bernardo Norzagaray Boulevard and General Rivas Guillén Street, officials said, near the Santa Fe Bridge.

Officials said Raygoza read-ended a Honda, which lost control, drove over a median and onto the opposite road facing the wrong way.

A semi then crashed into the Honda.

The crash injured others, damaged cars and municipal infrastructure, officials said.

Raygoza will serve at CERESO 3 prison.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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