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Crime

18-year-old charged for owning 3D-printed gun, firing shots at Scenic Drive

EPPD
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Published 5:11 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly owning an illegal 3D-printed gun and shooting a gun at Scenic Drive, EPPD said Monday.

On May 29, police were patrolling near Scenic Drive when they heard gunfire coming from the overlook. Officers came across an SUV on Wheeling Avenue near Scenic Drive and went up to the driver, Raul Paez.

Police found an AR pistol in the SUV and learned he had an illegal 3D-printed handgun. Police allege Paez fired the shots at Scenic Drive.

They arrested and charged him with unlawful carrying of a weapon and discharge of a firearm. He also had traffic warrants at the time of his arrest, police said.

Police booked Paez into the county detention facility.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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