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Crime

Deputies find 3 dogs in poor living conditions, man charged for alleged animal cruelty

EPCSO
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Published 10:52 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 29-year-old was arrested for alleged animal cruelty, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

On May 26, deputies, detectives and Animal Welfare officers went to the 12700 block of Montana Avenue near Rich Beem Boulevard after a suspected animal cruelty report, EPCSO said.

Investigators found three dogs living in poor conditions, including limited food and water, EPCSO said. One dog was in a small wire cage in direct sunlight without water. The other two dogs looked malnourished, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives got three arrest warrants for Emanuel Guillermo Torres Aguilar for animal cruelty. On May 29, he surrendered and booked into the county detention facility, EPCSO said.

He faces three counts of animal cruelty with a $6,000 bond.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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