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Crime

Man accused of threatening shoppers with knife at Outlet Shoppes arrested

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Published 9:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 41-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he threatened several people with a knife at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department, officers responded around 1:55 p.m. on Friday June 12 to the 7000 block of South Desert Boulevard following reports of a disturbance involving an armed man.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as Joseph Yvan Rechy, approached multiple individuals while brandishing a knife and making stabbing motions.

Police said Rechy also approached a woman who was carrying a young child during the incident.

Officers took Rechy into custody without incident.

He was charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.

Rechy was booked into jail on a total bond of $84,000.

No injuries were reported.

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