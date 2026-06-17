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Crime

Galveston man accused of stealing vehicle in El Paso, planned to sell in Mexico

DACDC
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Published 6:09 PM

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KVIA) -- A 36-year-old Galveston man was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle from El Paso and trying to drive it into Mexico with plans to sell it, according to court documents ABC-7 obtained. Law enforcement arrested him at a port of entry, documents said.

Tuesday, police went to the Santa Teresa Port of Entry because of a reported stolen vehicle, court documents said.

Customs and Border Patrol agents alleged Hamo Amos stole a vehicle from El Paso, court documents said.

Amos admitted he saw the vehicle unlocked and drove it with plans to sell it in Mexico, according to court documents. He also allegedly said he "wanted to get caught by law enforcement."

Documents said Amos gave different names and birth dates before CBP took his finger print and found out who he was.

Jail records show he was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center and charged with transferring a stolen vehicle and concealing his identity. He was booked without bond.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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