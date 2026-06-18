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Crime

2 arrested after deputies find dog in small space with dried poop, no food

EPCSO
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Published 4:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies arrested two people after helping El Paso County Animal Welfare with an animal cruelty investigation, the County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Myalena Morales, 25, and Carlos Jasso, 30, are accused of leaving a dog in a small space with poor conditions.

Authorities found a severely malnourished dog at a home off Socorro Road on the 12100 block, EPCSO said. An Animal Welfare officer used the Purina Body Condition Scale and said the dog had a Body Condition Score of 1 out of 9 -- indicating extreme emaciation.

Courtesy: Purina Institute

Investigators could see the dog's ribs, spine and face bones, EPCSO said. They said the dog didn't have proper food, water or shelter.

EPCSO said the dog stayed in a small space with dried poop, trash and empty food and water containers. Additionally, the dog's area had little protection from high temperatures.

Authorities identified Morales and Jasso as the dog's owners. According to EPCSO, they couldn't give officials documentations proving the dog had veterinary care.

Investigators got arrest warrants for both of the suspects. They gave the dog to Animal Welfare, who now has custody.

Monday, Morales and Jasso were arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on animal cruelty charges. Morales' bond totaled $3,000 while Jasso's totaled $5,000, EPCSO said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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