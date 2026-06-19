ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – Five decades of stopping crime in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There are many parts of the criminal justice system - and all rely on information.

The who, what, when, where, why and how of a crime are critical to progress to being solved and prosecuted.

And for nearly 50 years, Crime Stoppers of El Paso has been working to gather tips from the community to help law enforcement close cases across all types of crime - from thefts to vandalism, assaults, hit-and-runs and murder.

So how does it really work, and what have the results been over the years?

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, join host Andrew J. Polk as he speaks with Javier Sambrano, law enforcement liaison for the program and sergeant with the El Paso Police Department and Ernie Gluck, board president of Crime Stoppers of El Paso as they talk about the thousands of crimes solved by tips and millions in recovered property and rewards given out since 1978.

For more information about Crime Stoppers of El Paso or to submit a tip, call or visit their website cselpaso.org. To find out about their upcoming golf tournament, find the details or register here.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35, right after ABC-7 at 10.