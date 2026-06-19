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Crime

Man charged for allegedly failing sex offender registration duties for 25 years

EPCSO
By
New
Published 6:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Friday said it arrested and charged a registered sex offender who allegedly failed to comply with his registration requirements for more than 20 years.

Tuesday, deputies learned 49-year-old Victor Manuel Nevarez tried to get a new Texas identification card through the state Department of Public Safety Driver License Office, EPCSO said.

Deputies investigated Nevarez and found out he had an active warrant for allegedly failing to comply with sex offender registration duties. The warrant issued in April 2001, the sheriff's office said.

Texas DPS troopers and deputies found and arrested Nevarez. He's now subject to a lifetime sex offender registration requirement under state law, EPCSO said.

Authorities booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on the outstanding warrant. His bond totaled $7,500.

Compliance with sex offender registration requirements is mandatory under Texas law. EPCSO said you can report potential registration violations to its office.

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