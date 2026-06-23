Woman charged for breaking, entering after found naked in someone else’s tub in Mesilla

MESILLA, N.M. (KVIA) -- A 46-year-old woman was arrested and charged after deputies found her naked in a bath tub in someone else's home, according to the Mesilla Marshal's Office Tuesday.

On June 19, a someone caring for the home noticed an open door and heard noises upstairs, the marshal's office said. He called deputies, who later found Cristi Marie Poston naked in the tub.

Deputies covered her with clothes and took her out of the tub, the marshal's office said.

Jail records said it happened near 3044 Mcdowell Pl., which is near Zia Middle School.

The homeowner was out of town at the time, the marshal's office said. She said no one had permission to be in her home.

Poston allegedly damaged the home, according to the marshal's office.

Poston was arrested and charged with burglary of a home, breaking and entering, trespassing and two counts of failure to comply with conditions of release, officials said.

She was booked without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center, jail records said.