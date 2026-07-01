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More than 57 pounds of methamphetamine seized, hidden in SUV at Paso Del Norte bridge

CBP
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Published 4:56 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 57 pounds of methamphetamine at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry. The drugs had an estimated street value of $521,100, according to CBP.

June 18 just after noon, a woman with U.S. citizenship tried to cross from Mexico, CBP said in a news release. Officers chose her SUV for a second inspection and found bundles of methamphetamine hidden.

Officers confiscated the SUV and narcotics. CBP said federal authorities took the woman into custody.

In total, officers found 57.9 pounds of methamphetamine.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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