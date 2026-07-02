Charges dropped against former Eastlake High School football coach accused of choking girlfriend

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- A former Eastlake High School football coach had an assault case against him dismissed, according to documents ABC-7 obtained Thursday.

Court documents said Ruben Rodriguez completed a pre-trial diversion program for allegedly choking his girlfriend in September 2025, as ABC-7 previously reported.

According to arrest documents, Rodriguez' girlfriend told law enforcement he grabbed and pulled her by the hair during an argument.

She said he got on top of her in a straddling position with his legs by her neck and chest area, documents said. Rodriguez also allegedly punched her in the face, pushed her eyes in with his thumbs and choked her with his hands and legs.

The victim told authorities she bit Rodriguez' thigh to try to get him off, documents said. When he got off her, she ran to her son's room and told him to call 911.

Documents said Rodriguez told authorities he "was asleep and did not know what happened or how his girlfriend had injuries."

In January, Eastlake High School hired a new head football coach, JB Frontz, following Rodriguez' arrest.