Eastlake High School hires JB Frontz as new head football coach/ athletic director

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Eastlake High School hires JB Frontz as its third head football coach in program history.

In addition, Frontz will take the helm as the school's new athletic director. The position was up for grabs after former head football coach, Ruben Rodriguez, was arrested on a domestic violence charge back in September of 2025.

Front has been able to coach under many well-known coaches in the community and plans to utilize what he's learned from them as well as build on the school's foundation.

"Being a head coach is something that I've wanted to do for my entire life," Frontz said. "This is what I wanted to get to in my career, it's not exactly the way I thought it was going to go but it means so much to be able to carry on the things that were instilled here in the program and to be able to build on the foundations that we've had here."