Former EPISD special education teacher indicted on 16 counts of injury to a child

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A former special education teacher at a West El Paso elementary school faces 16 counts of injury to a child, according to documents ABC-7 obtained Thursday. Rachel Lucas, who worked at Charles Murphree School, allegedly injured students with special needs.

According to the 34th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the case was indicted April 1.

ABC-7 obtained affidavits that alleged Lucas injured six students. Arrest affidavits referenced camera footage that showed Lucas allegedly injuring the students in May 2025.

Lucas allegedly grabbed and forcibly moved a student and hit them on the head with what appeared to be a phone while the student was in a kneeling position, according to documents.

In another incident, she allegedly kicked a chair at a student, causing them to fall and cry, according to documents.

She also allegedly threw toy animals at a student and said, "I'll hit you too," documents said. The student tried to get away from Lucas several times. Documents alleged Lucas threw the toys while the child appeared to lay on the floor.

Lucas later allegedly yelled at a student to "get out" of a play area and "that is not your bed, damn it," according to documents. She then allegedly forcibly tossed the student to the floor.

Another document said Lucas allegedly pushed a child to the floor after telling him to "go sit down." Video reportedly showed the child crying after.

Documents alleged Lucas hit a student with a broom on the back of his head.

A spokesperson from the 34th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said a contemporary court will determine if Lucas is "competent" to stand trial.