Son of alleged Las Cruces bounty hunter charged in federal child exploitation case

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces man faces federal child exploitation charges after investigators found a phone with evidence, according to the Justice Department. Investigators found the phone while they were investigating an alleged bounty hunter for human trafficking.

The DOJ said federal agents used a search warrant at a Las Cruces home to investigate Robert Jay Hernandez in May.

Robert Jay Hernandez faces federal charges after the DOJ said he allegedly bonded people out of jail and exploited them with forced labor, sexual acts and other services by threatening them. He reportedly worked for a bail bond company in Las Cruces.

The FBI took away several electronics, including a cellphone belonging to his 37-year-old son, Matthew Esai Hernandez.

Investigators found evidence that Matthew Hernandez engaged in sexually-explicit interactions with people who presented themselves as minors and had child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Hernandez allegedly used messaging apps like Telegram and Kik Messenger to get CSAM, according to the DOJ. In several conversations, he allegedly knew the minor's age and still requested pictures and sexual messages, according to a news release.

He faces a charge for attempted coercion and enticement of minors and receipt and possession of child pornography, according to the DOJ. His trial hasn't been scheduled yet.

If convicted, Hernandez faces a minimum punishment of 25 years and up to life in prison.