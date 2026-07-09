El Paso man sentenced to 5 years for stalking woman he met at gym

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso man received a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to stalking a woman for nearly a year, according to court records ABC-7 obtained Thursday.

According to police documents, a woman met Ivan Alejandro Alvarado at the gym in November 2024. She told police he went up and started talking to her and asked for her phone number to recommend a boxing gym.

The woman rejected and said they could exchange social media instead, according to documents. Alvarado told her he didn't have any social media accounts and asked for her number again.

The woman said she felt obligated to give her number because Alvarado was "being pushy asking continuously," according to documents.

During her workout, Alvarado called the woman and asked to meet after the gym, documents said. She rejected and felt "uneasy on how insistent" he was.

The woman told police Alvarado he kept calling and messaging her. She said she replied in ways to show that she wasn't interested in him.

The woman told Alvarado she didn't want to talk or see him, but he kept messaging her, according to documents.

While out with a friend, the woman received sexually explicit messages from Alvarado, according to documents. The woman told police she never asked for pictures or videos from him and that she told him she wasn't interested.

According to documents, the woman told Alvarado "she was not that type of girl and hoped he had a good night."

After, the woman kept getting messages, calls and blocked caller IDs from Alvarado, documents said. She said the no-caller ID calls were from Alvarado as he left voice messages after calling.

In December 2024, Alvarado tried calling the woman and left a voice message when she didn't answer, documents said. The woman said the voice message sounded like he threatened to sexually assault her.

In one instance, Alvarado sent a voicemail saying he would pick the woman up, and documents said she never shared her address with him.

Documents said the woman felt unsafe and scared about seeing Alvarado at the gym and decided to change her membership.

In January 2025 at her new gym, she saw Alvarado on the second floor, documents said. She reported him to gym staff and stayed away from him. Staff later escorted Alvarado and told him to leave. After this interaction, police called him and told him to leave the woman alone, documents said.

Throughout the month, the woman said Alvarado still tried to call her without a caller ID, police said.

In November 2025, Alvarado tried to interact with the woman at the gym, documents said. He asked for her help and changed his tone "sounding angry" when she said no.

Alvarado yelled at her to "come back" as she tried to walk away and ignore him, documents said. Inside the building, she asked staff for help while he reportedly stayed outside "pacing back and forth." Gym staff said they couldn't do anything since Alvarado was outside, documents said.

The woman told police she saw him try to open a car door she worried he may have thought was hers, documents said. She had a friend walk her to her car and left the gym.

Police documents said Alvarado tried to call the woman 30 times and 48 times without a caller ID from November-December 2024. He also left nine voicemails after she blocked calls without a caller ID.

Court documents said Alvarado was convicted for publish/threat to publish intimate visual material in 2019. The El Paso District Attorney's Office told ABC-7 Alvarado was already on probation for that charge, but his probation was revoked as a result of his final plea.

The district attorney's office also told ABC-7 he faced a terroristic threat charge, but dismissed the misdemeanor charge as part of the plea.