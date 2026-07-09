Las Cruces police warn about copper wire thieves

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department on Thursday warned the public for suspicious people who steal copper wire from light poles and new construction sites.

Police think people steal copper wide from light poles, take off plastic coating, chop the wire into small section and sell the scraps to recycling centers in El Paso and Las Cruces. Police said scrap copper wire can sell for about $5 per pound at the centers.

However, police said each incident of copper wire theft can cost the city up to $10,000 for repairs.

The thefts also pose a public safety hazard since some roads have to go without lighting at night until repairs are made, police said.

LCPD said most of the copper wire thefts happen between midnight and 5 a.m. near home construction sites and established neighborhoods.

It's happened from Elks Drive, Holman Road and West Mesa Industrial Park, according to LCPD.

Since November 2025, LCPD received around 100 reports about stolen copper wire. Since January 2026, police arrested and charged 12 people suspected of stealing copper wire from light poles.

Police said typical charges are felony counts of criminal damage to property and larceny.

LCPD urged people to report suspicious activity about copper wire theft to (575) 526-0795.

Police said vehicles without City of Las Cruces or El Paso Electric logos parked near light poles should be considered suspicious.