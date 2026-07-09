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Las Cruces woman pleads guilty to cyberstalking co-workers through clinic scheduling platform

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Published 2:44 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces woman pleaded guilty to threatening her co-workers using an online health clinic scheduling platform, the U.S. Attorney's Office District of New Mexico said Thursday.

Thirty-three-year-old Jovanni Celeste Ortega anonymously sent harassing and threatening messengers to co-workers at Millennium Health and Wellness through the clinic's scheduling platform. Authorities said it happened between Sept. 11-23, 2025.

She sent messages threatening physical harm to employees and their family members, according to officials.

Her messages mentioned threats of deadly car crashes, shootings and other acts of violence, according to a news release. They also included references to her co-workers' children, cars, addresses and other personal information.

The clinic reported receiving threatening messages, and the FBI traced them to an IP address tied to Ortega's home, officials said. During an interview, she admitted to sending the messages.

Ortega pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and faces up to five years in prison at sentencing.

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Cybercrime
Jovanni Celeste Ortega

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