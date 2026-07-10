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First-degree murder conviction upheld in Alamogordo police officer’s shooting death

New Mexico State Police
By
New
Published 10:50 AM

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KVIA) -- Friday, the New Mexico Department of Justice said the state's supreme court upheld a first-degree murder conviction in a shooting that killed an Alamogordo police officer. Dominic De La O will continue serving a life sentence in prison without parole.

In July 2023, De La O shot and killed Anthony Ferguson with a sawed-off, unregistered shotgun after an attempted traffic stop, the NMDOJ said. Ferguson died to his injuries a day after De La O shot him.

NMDOJ said De La O discarded his shirt and the shotgun as he ran way, and Alamogordo police chased him and shot his leg.

Thursday, the court argued the appeal and affirmed all convictions against De La O, including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, aggravated fleeing of an officer, resisting or evading an officer and criminal trespass. NMDOJ said.

Dominic De La O was also sentenced to eight years in prison for federal firearms offenses related to the murder in June 2025.

According to the NMDOJ, Ferguson was an 11-year veteran of the Alamogordo Police Department and a field training officer.

Courtesy: Alamogordo Police Department

In October 2024, authorities sentenced 32-year-old Jonah Apodaca to six years in prison for providing De La O with the sawed-off shotgun. Apodaca pleaded guilty earlier that year in July.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
Alamogordo Police Department
Anthony Ferguson
Dominic De La O
New Mexico Department of Justice

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