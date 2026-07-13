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Rocket launcher, fentanyl pills seized during homicide investigation in Juárez

SSPE Chihuahua
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Published 12:14 PM

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Chihuahua State Police seized a rocket launcher and 1,000 fentanyl pills from a couple in Juárez. Police the seizure happened Sunday afternoon in the Parajes del Sol neighborhood during a homicide investigation.

Officers used drones an the Sentinel Platform suveillance system and found a Toyota Corolla allegedly linked to the crime. They tracked it until it stopped next to a Ford Escape SUV.

While inspecting both vehicles, officers found weapons including the rocket launcher, assault-style rifles, 50 rounds of ammunition, magazines and a handgun, SSPE said.

They arrested Jonathan G. R. and Maritza P. G. They went to the Public Prosecutor's Office along with the seized items for further investigation, SSPE said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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