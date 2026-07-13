Las Cruces man charged for alleged aggravated assault with box cutter

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A 56-year-old man faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after allegedly chasing someone with a box cutter in Las Cruces, according to documents ABC-7 obtained Monday.

It happened July 4. Documents said the victim told police he had allegedly been assaulted by Scott Heiple in a Downtown Las Cruces alley near Rad Retrocade on N Main Street.

The victim said he was in the area trying to use a public restroom and noticed Heiple "acting belligerent," according to documents.

The victim said he had previous issues with Heiple. He alleged Heiple constantly threatened him, documents said.

Documents said the victim tried to walk away from the area to avoid conflict, and Heiple allegedly followed and yelled at him.

At one point, the victim alleged he saw Heiple run at him with a box cutter with the blade out, documents said. Heiple allegedly yelled he was going to kill the victim.

The victim tried to leave the area and yelled for nearby security to help him, documents said.

Police later found Heiple near Rad Retrocade with a box cutter in his pocket, documents said. They arrested him.