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Crime

Man charged for alleged stabbing in Las Cruces

DACDC
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Published 12:24 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police arrested and charged a 37-year-old man suspected of a stabbing during a disagreement Saturday.

After noon Saturday, the Las Cruces Police and Fire Department went to Apodaca Park off E Madrid Avenue. They reportedly found a 28-year-old man with what appeared to be at least one stab wound, police said.

Crews airlifted him in critical condition to an El Paso hospital, where he remains hospital as of Monday, police said.

Police said they found Pascual Jose Diaz near the alleged stabbing scene and took him into custody.

Investigators said the two men may have had an argument that escalated.

Diaz faces felony charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

He booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center without bond.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
Apodaca Park
dona ana county detention center
las cruces
Las Cruces Police Department
Pascual Jose Diaz

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Gabrielle Lopez

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