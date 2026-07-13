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Man charged with negligent deadly weapon use at Whiskey Dicks Las Cruces

DACDC
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New
Published 4:54 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A man has been charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon after allegedly unsafely handing a gun at Whiskey Dicks in Las Cruces July 4.

According to documents, 20-year-old Ericko Alejandro Rodriguez was at Whiskey Dicks driving a truck and got into an altercation at the bar.

An officer said he saw open alcohol containers in his truck, documents said.

Security footage showed Rodriguez' truck allegedly circling the area, documents said. Witnesses also alleged he had a gun.

Security at the bar heard a man say "get my gun" and run to the truck where Rodriguez allegedly stood and loaded a gun, documents said.

Security fought him for the gun outside of his truck and confiscated it, documents said.

Officers also noted Rodriguez' breath smelled like an alcoholic beverage, and he admitted to drinking, documents said.

Rodriguez faces a charge for unsafe handling of a deadly weapon and two warrants, according to documents.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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