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Crime

Woman charged for allegedly kicking Las Cruces EMS workers, police officer

DACDC
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Published 3:05 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A 20-year-old woman faces two felony charges of battery after allegedly kicking two emergency healthcare workers and a police officer in Las Cruces, according to court documents.

According to documents, Las Cruces Police responded to a crash July 4. Viviana Ramos, a passenger in the vehicle, was put into an ambulance for medical treatment.

An officer said she suddenly saw the ambulance doors swing open and saw Ramos allegedly kick a Las Cruces Fire Department emergency medical technician. Documents alleged Ramos kicked another medical technician in the face and upper body while they tried to restrain her.

An officer said she removed Ramos from the ambulance and tried to handcuff her, documents said. Ramos allegedly grabbed the officer's chest under her vest.

A second officer tried to help secure Ramos, which led them on the pavement, documents said.

While on the pavement, an officer alleged Ramos grabber her right arm and felt her nails dig into her skin through her shirt, documents said.

Documents said Ramos started kicking the officer while she tried to calm and secure her.

A sergeant helped an officer secure Ramos, documents said.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
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