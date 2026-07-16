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Sentencings scheduled for 4 convicted in Young Park mass shooting

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Published 12:12 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Four people convicted in the deadly Young Park mass shooting are one step closer to sentencing. Thursday, a judge set key dates.

Thomas Rivas's sentencing is scheduled for July 31 at 9 a.m. He was found guilty under the theory of depraved mind murder Feb. 16.

His younger brother, Nathan Rivas, will be sentenced Oct. 9. His guilty verdict was announced Feb. 25.

Josiah Ontiveros' sentencing is set for Sept. 30. The jury found him guilty of depraved mind murder April 8. He's the youngest to be convicted in the shooting.

Gustavo Dominguez filed a motion requesting a new trial, which is scheduled for Sept. 2. If the motion is denied, his sentencing will take place Sept. 11. He was found guilty July 1.

All four were convicted of three counts of first-degree murder for the March 2025 shooting. It happened during an unsanctioned car show. They each face three life sentences.

Three teenagers -- 16-year-old Andrew Madrid, 17-year-old Jason Gomez and 18-year-old Dominick Estrada -- died. More than a dozen other people were injured.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
Gustavo Dominguez
Josiah Ontiveros
Nathan Rivas
Thomas Rivas
Young Park shooting

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