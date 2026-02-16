Closing arguments begin in Tomas Rivas’ Young Park shooting trial as jury prepares to deliberate

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys will present their closing arguments Monday morning before the first Young Park murder case is handed to the jury for deliberation.

The proceedings come after days of testimony, including the first public comments from defendant Tomas Rivas, who took the stand Friday and told jurors he fired his weapon in self-defense.

Rivas, who faces multiple charges stemming from the shooting that left three people dead and more than a dozen injured, was cross-examined by prosecutors after breaking his silence in court.

During questioning by his defense attorney, Rivas denied intending to harm anyone the night of the shooting.

Rivas became emotional while discussing his arrest and told jurors he did not initially know anyone had died.

"I was just scared. I was unaware of what had happened. I was telling my brother to just say the truth,” Rivas said.

Prosecutors challenged that account during cross-examination. District Attorney Fernando Macias said Rivas provided conflicting versions of events to law enforcement officers following the shooting.

“You were scared of what? You were defending yourself. What were you scared of?” Macias asked during questioning.

“Everything. It was a chaotic scene, and there were still people shooting,” Rivas replied.

Macias pressed Rivas on statements he previously gave to investigators, suggesting he attempted to shift blame onto others and questioning his credibility.

One charge against Rivas, conspiracy to commit murder, was dropped following his testimony Friday.

Jurors are expected to hear final arguments from both the prosecution and defense.

