Army veteran accused of throwing incendiary device at NYC federal building carried anti-ICE material, FBI says

Originally Published: 20 JUL 26 11:34 ET

Updated: 20 JUL 26 16:55 ET

By Brynn Gingras, John Miller, Josh Campbell, Chris Boyette, Taylor Romine, CNN

New York (CNN) — A 43-year-old Army veteran — who authorities say was carrying an anti-ICE sign — is accused of setting a fire and throwing an incendiary device outside a New York City federal building as people flowed into office buildings nearby, injuring three people.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., Andrew Arrabaca poured gasoline onto the ground outside of an employee entrance and ignited it with a lighter and a “large firework in a canister,” officials said during a news conference Monday. He then pulled out an airsoft rifle and fired five to seven pellets, James Barnacle, the assistant director in charge of the FBI New York Field Office, said.

Arrabaca “came armed with bad intentions,” equipped with “two axes, a hammer, a machete and three knives,” Barnacle said. He had a sign saying “ICE off our streets” affixed to a cart he was using to carry the weapons, and “yelled derogatory terms to ICE” as he was being arrested, officials said. The entire incident was captured on a New York Police Department camera, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

One civilian and two government employees were injured, Barnacle said. The civilian who was hurt was an immigrant who had a hearing Monday in their immigration case,he added.

Arrabaca is in custody and speaking with law enforcement after being informed of his Miranda rights, Barnacle said.

“He did say he was targeting the building, and he was OK if he hurt or killed people going in and out of the building, whether they were federal employees or civilians,” he said.

“Obviously, he is an anti-American, anti-government extremist,” he added. “We know that from what he has said post-arrest, and we know that from what his actions that he tried to take today.”

Charges have yet to be filed in state or federal court, officials said. CNN is working to identify an attorney for Arrabaca.

Authorities have also found what they believe is Arrabaca’s vehicle, and are working to get a warrant to search it, Barnacle said. It appears he took the subway down to Penn Station Sunday night, stayed near the Holland Tunnel overnight, and then arrived in the area of the attack around 5:00 a.m., he said.

The incident happened at Manhattan’s 26 Federal Plaza, a building that houses dozens of federal agencies and thousands of federal employees, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the FBI, authorities said.

Video on social media shows flames outside the building – and someone tossing something into the flames, leading to what appears to be fireworks going off – before another person extinguishes the fire.

In an inital statement on the incident, the Department of Homeland Security said the man, later identified as Arrabaca, had a bag “which contained what appeared to be two pellet guns and a manifesto.”

Separate video shows law enforcement officers emerging out of a heavy plume of smoke outside the building.

Arrabaca was enlisted in the Army from 2001 to 2005, where he worked as either a repairman or a mechanic on Patriot missile systems, Barnacle said. It appears he has some interactions with law enforcement in the past, but nothing to the level of what happened in Monday’s attack, he said.

“What occurred outside 26 Federal Plaza this morning was deeply disturbing,” New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. “I’m relieved no one was seriously injured and that a suspect is in custody. My team is in touch with the NYPD and we will support the federal investigation.”

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident, according to the FBI. The New York Police Department’s bomb squad also was called into examine the fireworks and other items in the cart.

“Our administration will continue to ensure that every New Yorker is safe in their city – and hold accountable any who threaten that,” the mayor said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Mark Morales contributed to this report.

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