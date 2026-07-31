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Crime

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office seizes nearly 120 kilograms of cocaine

EPCSO
By
Published 10:45 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said investigators seized nearly 120 kilograms of cocaine during a targeted operation involving a commercial tractor-trailer Wednesday.

Investigators seized 119.8 kilograms of cocaine, $7,000 and the tractor-trailer believed to have been used in connection with the suspected trafficking operation, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office's Gang and Narcotics Unit took charge of the investigation.

The estimated street value of the seized cocaine is $4 million, EPCSO said.

(Courtesy: EPCSO)

The sheriff's office said the investigation is still active, and no information will be released at this time to "protect the integrity of the investigation."

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Gabrielle Lopez

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