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Crime

Woman found dead in Lower Valley home; El Paso police investigating

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Published 5:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — El Paso police are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman who was found inside a Lower Valley home Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Cargill Street, near Ascarate Lake, at about 2 p.m. after receiving a call for service.

When officers arrived, they found the woman dead inside the home, according to the El Paso Police Department.

The scene in Lower Valley El Paso where the city's police department investigated a woman's death.
(Courtesy: KVIA)

Police said a man in his 30s was also inside the residence and was detained because of what investigators described as suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

Authorities said no charges have been filed against the man.

The El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit is leading the investigation. Additional information has not been released.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

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Armando Ramirez

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