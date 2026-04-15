Skip to Content
El Paso County Crime

Woman arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after road rage incident

EPCSO
By
Published 2:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Deputies charged a 30-year-old woman for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a road rage incident, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a report of a person with a weapon at the 13600 block Eastlake Boulevard near Horizon Heights Elementary April 8, EPCSO said. A victim told deputies Adleena Zhana Sibande pointed a handgun at him.

Deputies found Sibande, recovered the gun and booked her into the county detention facility on a $20,000 bond.

Detectives took over the case for further investigation April 10, EPCSO said. Investigators determined Sibande pointed the gun at another victim. EPCSO said a second aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge issued with a $25,000 bond.

Sibande was rebooked to the same facility on the additional charge, EPCSO said.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso County Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.